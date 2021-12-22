Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while shooting for Ganapath in UK, shares pic

Actor Tiger Shroff, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Ganapath in the UK, has given a glimpse at his eye injury. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tiger shared a selfie which showed his swollen eye.

Tiger Shroff seemingly clicked the picture on the sets of the film. He wore a black jacket over a green T-shirt. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "S*** happens (hot face and ninja emoji) #ganapath final countdown." The song Play Hard by David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon played in the background.

Tiger has been sharing videos on Instagram from the UK. Recently as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocked 20 years of its release, he posted a video dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's song You Are My Soniya.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies. Please excuse our horrible impersonations @karanjohar of these legends @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan."

He also danced to South Korean singer Kai's song Peaches. Tiger wrote, "When the king of k-pop dance @zkdlin asks you to do his challenge. Congratulations bro on the amazing song #peaches."

Tiger, who recently flew to the UK, will be seen with actor Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. The action-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Ganapath marks Kriti's reunion with her Heropanti co-star Tiger.

Last month, Tiger had shared a video and said that the shooting for the film had begun. On Instagram, he wrote, "God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai (With the blessings of God and the audience, we're starting the shooting) #Ganapath ka UK schedule."

Produced by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.