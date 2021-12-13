Tiger Shroff goes shirtless for a run at minus 1 degree, fan says 'Don't need to show off, I know you're hot'

Tiger Shroff never fall short of leaving his fans amazed with his workout videos. This time, the War actor shared a video of him running shirtless at -1 degree outdoors.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. #-1 degrees.” The actor is seen running in a park in nothing but a pair of yellow shorts.

His rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani reacted with “Lol” in the comments section. Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post, “Woahh! How in that cold?” Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Superb” while Elli Avram wrote, “Okay next level.” A fan wrote, “Baap re -1°C Hats off Tiger bhaiii.” Another said, “Don't need to showoff bruh..I know you're hot.” One more fan said, “Just like a real tiger.”

Last month too, Tiger shared a picture of him posing shirtless in snowfall. He was seen with producer Jackky Bhagnani. “Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro #Ganapath @jackkybhagnani,” he had written in caption.

He also went ice skating and shared a video of how he was skating like a pro despite being his first time in the ice rink. He had written with the video, "Not bad for my first time on the ice."

Tiger is currently in the UK where he is shooting for his next film, Ganapath. The film also stars Kriti Sanon who had joined him in November to shoot for her portion.

The action-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Set in a post-pandemic dystopian era, Ganapath marks Tiger's reunion with his Heropanti co-star Kriti. Produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.

Tiger has also completed the shooting of Heropanti 2, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.