‘Had little flings with girls’, Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch comes out as bisexual

ByPaurush Omar
May 01, 2023 07:25 AM IST

The reality TV star also revealed that she had a crush on former Love Is Blind contestant Megan Barton Hanson

Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch has made headlines by coming out as bisexual. The Essex-based reality TV star had been “battling” with the decision to come out publicly, but she said that her appearance on E4’s The Big Celebrity Detox helped her embrace her sexuality. Veitch said that doing breath work on the show forced her to dig deeper and come to terms with her true feelings.

Veitch, who also appeared on Netflix’s The Circle and Perfect Match, admitted that she had “little flings with girls” and felt like it was her “dirty little secret”. She said that coming out has taken the weight off her shoulders and she is now excited to date both guys and girls.

“I’m anxious of public opinion,” Veitch told The Sun, “but at the end of the day, if I’m happy, that’s all that matters.”

The reality TV star also revealed that she had a crush on former Love Is Blind contestant Megan Barton Hanson. Veitch had coupled up with another Love Is Blind contestant, Shayne Jansen, during season one of Perfect Match, but the pair later split.

Veitch’s representatives have not yet commented on her announcement. However, the reality TV star’s decision to come out has been praised by fans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, who say that her honesty and openness will help others struggling with their sexuality.

