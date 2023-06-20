TV, tussle and toxicity: Actors claims CINTAA takes money from producers, celebs are told to make settlements

Of late, numerous actors from popular TV shows Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa have come out and spoken against toxic work culture, and harassment on set. This raises a pertinent question that why such serious issues remain unspoken of despite the presence of regulatory bodies like Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). In the past, too, shows such as Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Kutumb faced flak for similar allegations. Recently, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, also recalled about a shocking incident on the sets of Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi when she was asked to report for shooting day after suffering miscarriage. Paras Kalnawat recently opened up about the toxic environment on the set of Anupamaa.

BN Tiwari, President FWICE, shares that as of today, they don’t have a single written complaint from any artiste from any of the shows. “The organisation has all the power to take strict action against the offender, get an apology, or temporarily stop the shoot, but we can’t do anything until and unless victims come out, and register an official complaint. Actors don’t want to spoil their equation with the production house, hence they don’t come out openly,” says Tiwari.

IS CINTAA TRUSTWORTHY?

Given that CINTAA is a union comprising mostly actors, many state that it’s highly unlikely they will take any strict action.

“Jo CINTAA mein baithe hain, unhe bhi toh kaam chaiye producers se. I’ve heard that CINTAA comes, take money (from the producers) and ignores the matter,”says Control Room actor Nishant Singh Malkani, who recalls being told by CINTAA to do what the producers were saying, or else he might get banned.

Actor Jennifer Mistry, who recently accused TMKOC producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment, says she just canb’t trust CINTAA. “Every time a CINTAA representative had to visit the set -- which is usually a surprise visit -- Asit would know about it beforehand through his sources and everything would be put into place on set. So, when we know that producers had their way of dealing with CINTAA, why would we go to them with our complaints?,” she asks.

CINTAA HITS BACK

As for CINTAA’s side of the story, we are told that the committee has been able to solve at least 80 percent of the cases that have been reported.

Amit Bahl, official spokesperson and general secretary of CINTAA, tells us, “We have an outrage committee, a care committee, and a dispute settlement committee. The moment we get any complaint, from any department, regarding abuse in any form, we act instantly. We’ve even taken legal actions whenever necessary.”

Mention the claims made by actors about CINTAA members taking bribe, or not being trustworthy, Bahl hits back saying this is perhaps the only body that doesn’t charge a single penny to settle disputes. “CINTAA disaffiliated itself from the federation six years ago, after we found out that there were people in the union who were corrupt. We’ll not pay for the mistakes of previous members of the body.”

REASONS WHY ACTORS DON’T SPEAK UP

While some actors come out and speak up, others prefer to remain silent and continue to work despite all problems.

Actor Monika Bhadoriya, who called out the production team of TMKOC, tells us that for a long time, she wasn’t even aware that there’s any body where one can go and register a complaint. “I thought CINTAA helps only in payment related issues. Also, people usually don’t speak in public as they’re scared of getting their careers sabotaged,” she points.

Another TMKOC actor, Priya Ahuja feels going to CINTAA directly and lodging an official complaint would mean “turning producers your enemies. It’s basically becomes a direct war, and nobody wants that”.

Echoing similar thoughts, Malkani shares actors keep quiet because they don’t want to be “tagged as the troublemaker, who doesn’t cooperate. And then, the channel does not ever work with you after that”.

FINDING A WAY OUT

While some actors urge that there should be a counsellor on set to tackle such issues, producer JD Majethia, also a member of Indian Film and TV Producer Council (IFTPC) informs that after #MeToo movement happened, every production house was told to make a committee and immediately report any such mishap, not only regarding harassment but also toxicity on the set.

“However, in the absence of any such committee, if any unpleasant thing happens and the producer isn’t taking any action, the victim should inform the channel followed by CINTAA,” he says.

