TV actor Aakash Ahuja smacked in face by tree while trying to steal mangoes, calls it ‘nature ka rapta’

Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja recently had a unique experience when they travelled in a truck as they took off from their shoot. The duo, who star opposite each other in Badall Pe Paon Hain, were seen enjoying the ride as they passed by trees till Aakash got hit by a branch. The actor posted the video with a funny caption on his Instagram handle. (Also read: Sargun Mehta on Badall Pe Paon Hain: ‘Essential for main character to have dreams and aspirations’) Aakash Ahuja got hit by a tree branch while trying to steal mangoes.

Fans react as Aakash Ahuja shares funny video

Aakash and Amandeep can be seen happy as they cherished breeze while passing by the trees and touching the leaves. As the former tried to steal mangoes from a tree, he got hit on his face by a tree branch while the video ended with Amandeep checking of he was hurt.

The actor captioned his post, “The real #aamaadmi Nature ka rapta (slap), (slap emoji) Earn your #mango.” A fan commented, “Tree takes revenge (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Aditya and Geet (referring to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's characters from Jab We Met).” A user also wrote, “What in the Jab We Met (Imtiaz Ali's romantic-comedy Jab We Met, released in 2007) is this.”

Another user commented, “Ped be like - le kha leee ab khaaaaaaa (Tree be like, 'You may have your mangoes now, take this).” A user wrote, “Tree be like: pay for this mango.” Another user jokingly commented, “Aam ke sath parshad bhi mil gya (He got the divine prashad along with the mango) (teasing and laughing emojis).”

Aaksah Ahuja's acting career

Aakash made his acting debut with O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya (2014). He later featured in Qubool Hai (2015), Box Cricket League (2016), Thapki Pyar Ki 2 (2021-2022) and Faltu (2022-2023).

Amandeep Sidhu's television career

Amandeep made her acting debut with Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai (2018). She later featured in Naagin 6 (2022), Chashni (2023) and Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu (2023-2024).

Badall Pe Paon Hai is backed by actor-producer Sargun Mehta.