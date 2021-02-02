TV actor files police complaint after four men stalk her at night, barge into her home
- A popular TV actor filed a police complaint against four men, who chased her and her husband and landed up at their New Delhi home.
A popular TV actor and her husband were chased by four men on January 31, after a night out in New Delhi. They were on their way home from a family dinner, when after an altercation on the road, the men allegedly trailed the couple and landed up at their home.
The men were arrested, and later released on bail. The actor questioned the state of women's safety in the Capital.
She told The Times of India, “We were coming back from a family get-together around 2 am. The incident happened near Madhuban Chowk, when we honked at the car in front of us to give us way. Instead of letting us go through, the driver stopped the car in the middle of the road. When we were overtaking the car, they (the four men in the vehicle) stared at us and started following us."
She continued, "My husband took a detour because we didn’t want them to know we live nearby. We didn’t see anyone following us after we took the detour, but their car came behind us the moment we reached our society gate. Our society has automatic gates, so the guard took some time to open them. These men started threatening us at the gate, saying we banged into their car. They followed us into the society, abused us and almost barged into our home. That’s when we called the police. Two PCR vans came and the men were taken into custody.”
The report quoted Pramod Kumar Mishra, DCP Rohini, as saying, "Four persons were arrested for misbehaving with her. Since this is a bailable offence, they have been granted bail."
The actor said that she couldn't believe this happened with her in New Delhi, adding that she doesn't live here anymore, but her husband's family does.
The police filed an FIR under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354(D) (Stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
