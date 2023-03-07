Twitterverse reacts to The Last of Us Episode 8's rollercoaster of emotions

The eighth episode of The Last of Us is a rollercoaster of emotions, trauma, and character development. With its focus on character development, the show manages to add new dimensions to some of the characters and also pays homage to the game. From David's backstory to Ellie and David's unlikely alliance, here's a breakdown of the significant events and how Twitterverse reacted to Episode 8: When We Are in Need:

The return of Troy Baker

Fans of the game were thrilled to see Troy Baker, the voice of Joel in the game, make an appearance in the show as James. Baker's performance is a testament to his acting skills, as he manages to bring James to life with his nuanced portrayal of the character.

David's expanded role

In the game, David is a formidable antagonist, but in the show, he is much more nuanced. The show explores David's backstory, his past in Pittsburgh, his path to becoming a preacher, and his group's struggle to survive the harsh winter. The addition of David's young daughter adds a new layer to his character, highlighting his abusive and domineering relationship with her. While it's easy to sympathize with David's group's struggle to survive, his actions remain monstrous, and his brutal demise at the hands of Ellie is well-deserved.

Ellie and David team-up

One of the highlights of Episode 8 is Ellie and David's unlikely alliance. In the game, the initial hunting scene is much longer, but the show takes a different approach, downplaying Ellie's hunting abilities. The lengthy action scene where Ellie draws the men away from her and Joel's suburban hideout is well-executed, with players controlling Ellie on horseback, fighting plenty of baddies as they progress.

Joel's true character unveiled

Joel's character is explored in greater depth in Episode 8. The scene where he brutally tortures two men is hard to watch, but it's just the beginning of Joel's journey. While searching for Ellie, he discovers her backpack and the hanging bodies, encountering plenty of bad guys along the way. The show manages to bring out Joel's softer side, particularly in the scene where he reunites with Ellie and calls her "baby girl."

The significance of "Baby Girl"

Joel's use of the nickname "baby girl" for Ellie holds significant meaning in the context of the show. In the first episode, we see Joel's daughter, Sarah, die in his arms. "Baby girl" was the nickname he had for Sarah, and his use of the same nickname for Ellie highlights how much she has come to mean to him. The moment is emotional and powerful, underscoring the bond between the two characters.

The Last of Us Episode 8 is a powerful and emotional episode, highlighting the depth and complexity of the show's characters. From David's expanded role to Ellie and David's team-up, the episode manages to stay true to the source material while adding new dimensions to the characters. Joel's character, in particular, is explored in greater depth, and his use of the nickname "baby girl" for Ellie is a powerful moment that underscores the bond between the two characters. With its focus on character development and storytelling, The Last of Us continues to be a must-watch for fans of the game and newcomers alike.