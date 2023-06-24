Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vahbiz Dorabjee is now ready for marriage, says she was ‘shattered and had to rebuild everything from the ashes’

Vahbiz Dorabjee is now ready for marriage, says she was ‘shattered and had to rebuild everything from the ashes’

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Jun 24, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee talks about being open to love and marriage again, and how she is loving the new version of herself.

After a turbulent last few years due to her broken marriage, actor Vahbiz Dorabjee seems to have gathered herself, and is now ready to move on in life. She asserts that no matter what happened in her life and whatever experience she has had, it never made her a bitter person.

Vahbiz Dorabjee shot to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.
Vahbiz Dorabjee shot to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

“Just because something didn’t work out doesn’t mean I don’t deserve love. I’ll definitely get married again and it’s on the cards,” she continues, “But, there’s nothing to talk about right now. I feel we need to radiate positivity and all the right things will attract when the time is right. I’m going to give love a second chance because I deserve it.”

Dorabjee married her Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vivian Dsena in 2013 and they got divorced in 2017. The actor confesses that all she went through indeed left her broken. “I was very shattered at one point, and had to rebuild myself from the ashes. I literally had to put my pieces back together. It took a lot of help from friends and family, apart from work, which kept me occupied,” says the actor, adding that during this time, she also learned the art of self love. “I earned my own money, became independent and that gave me a lot of confidence,” says the 37-year-old.

While she is in a much better place personally, work continues to be a struggle, as the actor is trying to find roles that align with her expectation. “And that looks a bit difficult because the calls I’m getting are to play the hero’s mother. How can you expect me to play mother to a guy who is same age as me? Half of them are my friends, and we laugh about it. That’s very unfair. There’s a lot of disparity and the industry needs to come up with mature roles like (what actor Rupaki Ganguly plays in) Anupamaa. Thankfully, I have other source of incomes and I am not entirely dependent on this. So, I will wait for the right opportunity,” she ends on a hopeful note.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

Topics
love
love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out