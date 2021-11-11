Varun Sood reacts as fan accuses him of using Pratik Sehajpal’s name and ‘crying’: ‘He never affected my life’

Varun Sood, in a new tweet, addressed Bigg Boss OTT viewers who feel that Pratik Sehajpal could have won. Pratik took a cash buyout to quit the show and get a direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss OTT was won by Varun’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

“I’m addressing this to all the trolls who talk about ‘he could have won OTT’ but he didn’t na. How similarly I came 3rd in Ace of Space but COULD have come 2nd if it was only public votes. Accept karo aur aage badho. Bigg Boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai. Samjho (Accept it and move on. Bigg Boss is not life, life starts outside the show. Understand),” Varun tweeted.

Previously, the trio participated in the first season of Ace of Space. While Divya walked home with the trophy, Pratik came second. Varun, meanwhile, was the third runner-up.

One of Pratik’s fans replied to Varun’s tweet, “Kab tak Pratik ka naam leke rote rahega (How long will you keep using Pratik’s name and crying). VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK.” Varun wrote back, “Bro understand. He never affected my life and never will. I wish him all the best for life. You guys are just pure toxic.”

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Divya responded to Pratik’s fans calling Bigg Boss 15 the real deal and undermining her Bigg Boss OTT victory. “This is a very negative way of demeaning a show where Pratik equally put those efforts. How can a fandom nullify the entire efforts of your favourite contestant? If it was a big deal, then he should have come there. This big deal has given you an opportunity to go there,” she said.

Previously, Varun revealed that Divya was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 but she turned it down. “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated?” he asked. The show also features Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin. Raqesh Bapat also entered the Bigg Boss 15 house but was forced to opt out due to ill-health.

