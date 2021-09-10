Varun Sood reacts as fans call Pratik Sehajpal his ‘daddy’, remind him of defeat in Ace of Space

Varun Sood is engaged in a fight with Pratik Sehajpal’s fans on Twitter. Pratik and Varun’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal are currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The three of them were previously seen together in the reality show Ace of Space.

One Twitter user reminded Varun that he lost to Pratik in Ace of Space. “Haan bro. Audience ne toh 2nd highest votes diye the. But game format se harr gaya. Par koi naa zindagi main jeet gaya (Yes, bro. I got the second-highest votes from the audience but I lost because of the format of the show. But it’s okay, I won in life),” Varun said.

In response to another Twitter user, who said that Pratik beat him because of the format of Ace of Space, Varun said, “Haan vo 2nd aaya main 3rd (Yes, he came second and I came third). I accept a defeat bro. Sports taught me that. I don’t crib.”

Haan bro. Audience ne toh 2nd highest votes diye the. But game format se harr gaya. Par koi naa zindagi main jeet gaya 🥺 — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 9, 2021

The first season of Ace of Space was won by Divya. Pratik was the first runner-up while Varun came third.

Varun also replied to a person who shared a screenshot showing that Pratik was trending on Twitter. “Your daddy trending beta, without any blue tick support, PR, or big celebrity,” the person wrote. Varun replied, “Good for him. I really hope he does well.”

Good for him. I really hope he does well — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 9, 2021

Incidentally, it was during Ace of Space that Varun fell in love with Divya. They are currently in a live-in relationship.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Varun said that he and Divya will take their own ‘sweet time’ to get married. “We don’t want to do it under the pressure of all the fans telling us, ‘Why aren’t you getting married? Itna time ho gaya (It has been so long)’,” he said.