Vibhu Raghave details painful cancer battle, setbacks in last Instagram post: ‘The treatment was not working’

TV actor Vibhu Raghave succumbed to colon cancer on Monday. As he was mourned by friends and colleagues in the industry, social media users began commenting on his final post on Instagram, posted six weeks before his death. In the post, Vibhu had detailed his painful battle with the illness that eventually claimed his life. (Also read: TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after battle with cancer, Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon share funeral details) Vibhu Raghave shared his final Instagram post on April 17.

Vibhu Raghave's last Instagram post

"A day at a time," Vibhu had captioned the post, which he posted in mid-April. The video showed him speaking to the camera about his cancer battle. He informed fans that a PET scan had revealed that his cancer had spread from his liver to his lungs and spine. "We started chemotherapy in January, and after four rounds, I went for a scan. Sadly, we found out the treatment was not working, and the cancer was spreading," said Vibhu. With a smile, Vibhu added that he was in the middle of a new treatment and keeping his fingers crossed. "I want to request you to keep sending the love and wishes because that is something we are really counting on right now," the actor concluded in the video message.

The video had received several messages of encouragement and concern from industry colleagues back when it was posted. Rohit Khandelwal wrote, “Hope this works out. so proud of you vibhu for taking this so courageously.” Sharad Malhotra commented, “Love & Prayers.” Zain Imam added, “Please keep that smile intact always bro.”

Vibhu Raghave dies

Vibhu, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, breathed his last in Mumbai on June 2. The actor was getting his treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, and routinely shared updates about his treatment on Instagram, where he had over 18k followers. His friends made appeals on social media to help raise funds for his expensive treatment. The last crowdfunding appeal was made a week before his demise, on May 27, by Simple Kaul, Addite and others.

Vibhu was a popular name in the television industry, known for appearing in shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister