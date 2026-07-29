Vikas Gupta calls Shilpa Shinde ‘badtameez’ for discussing Shivangi Joshi's personal life, fat shaming Ram Kapoor

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 will remember the feud between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in that season. Shilpa ended up winning the reality show, but it seems like the feud is still deep. In Lock Upp, Shilpa woke up to a shocking surprise when it was revealed that Vikas was called in for her during the latest task owing to the finale week. Vikas did not have anything good to say to Shilpa.

What Vikas told Shilpa

Vikas Gupta did not hold back as he commented on Shilpa Shinde.

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Vikas spoke with everyone and complimented them and when it came to Shilpa he said that she does not deserve to be called Shilpa Ji because of seniority even. He added, “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske [Shivangi] ke baare mei? Matlab itni badtameezi? Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main (Do you realise how disgusting it looks? You spoke such horrible things about her and called Ram Kapoor fat)? It was not making fun. You are a person like this and you spread negativity everywhere. No one can change you. Not Shilpa ji only Shilpa.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi (You were discussing someone's personal life and virginity on National Television? You have no shame)?” he asked. Vikas also picked Shreya Kalra for supporting Shilpa in that conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi (You were discussing someone's personal life and virginity on National Television? You have no shame)?” he asked. Vikas also picked Shreya Kalra for supporting Shilpa in that conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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Shilpa had earlier defended herself by saying she had heard the rumours on Instagram. She added, “Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le (I'm simply stating the truth about what happened outside. People can take it however they want).” Later in the episode, Shilpa was put at risk after Vikas helped Akanksha Chamola pick the secure card.

What was Shilpa's comment on Shivangi?

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A few days ago, while talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa claimed that Shivangi has had multiple affairs and further added that she has had an affair with every co-star she has ever worked with. She even brought up Shivangi and Kushal Tandon's relationship, calling out the age difference between them.

During the Judgement Day episode last week, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also warned Shilpa Shinde against spreading rumours about Shivangi or bringing outside information into Lock Upp. The show is available to stream on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.