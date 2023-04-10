Watch | Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs' ‘life changing’ transformation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has been turning heads lately with her impressive weight loss transformation. The 55-year-old entrepreneur recently opened up about her journey, revealing that it has been life-changing for her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs

Margaret has always been known for her upbeat and spunky personality, as well as her curves. But over a year ago, she decided to make a change and focus on her health. With the help of peptides and hormone replacement therapy, Margaret has shed 22 pounds and is feeling better than ever.

Margaret an year ago

"I feel great," Margaret told People in a recent interview. "It's not about being skinny, it's about finding a balance and feeling good in your own skin."

And that she certainly does. Margaret has gone from being voluptuous to fit and fabulous, and fans can't get enough of her new look. She even joked that the peptides had given her more "pep."

How Margaret looks now

But Margaret's weight loss journey wasn't just about shedding pounds. It was also about taking care of her health for the long haul. Prior to joining RHONJ, Margaret was 25 pounds heavier, and she wanted to make sure she was in good shape for years to come.

Now back to her wedding weight of 126 pounds, Margaret is looking and feeling amazing. She's always been an open book about her life, and her weight loss journey is just another chapter in her story.

So here's to Margaret and her stunning transformation - from voluptuous to fit and fabulous!

