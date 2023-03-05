Watch: Top performances from The Voice Season 22

The most recent season of The Voice, season 22, left a lasting impression on its viewers with numerous electrifying performances. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello took on the roles of coaches, all seeking to discover the next big star of the world. Each of their teams featured an array of exceptionally gifted vocalists. What made this season unique was that it was the first time a contestant who had previously been saved by the ‘Instant Save’ had gone on to win the competition. Country singer Bryce Leatherwood emerged as the champion from Blake's team, but he faced tough competition from other participants throughout the season. (Also read: The Voice US start date 2023: Everything You Need to Know)

The audience was thrilled by the contestants' sensational performances in the previous season, and it will be exciting to see what the next season of The Voice has in store. Here are the top performances from Season 22 of The Voice for music lovers to binge-watch:

1. Rowan Grace sings Vienna

Rowan's rendition of Billy Joel's Vienna on The Voice's official YouTube channel impressed both the coaches and fans, leading the Knockout Round. Her performance was so powerful that Blake Shelton used his only 'steal' to recruit her for his team. Throughout the season, Rowan's growth as a performer was evident, from her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor at the blind auditions to her knockout performance.

2. Bryce Leatherwood performs Country Hits

Bryce Leatherwood's victory in the season was likely solidified by his performance of Travis Tritt's T-R-O-U-B-L-E during the finale episode. His impressive performances of both this song and Keith Whitley's Don't Close Your Eyes have led fans to believe that he has the potential to become a successful country music star in near future. Additionally, many enjoyed watching him pick up the tempo with his lively rendition of T-R-O-U-B-L-E on The Voice's YouTube channel.

3. Kique Gomez sings Hey Ya song

Robert Kique Gomez's performance on The Voice season 22 was one of the standout moments, as indicated by the number of views it received on YouTube. With over one million views, his rendition of Outkast's "Hey Ya" is among the most-watched performances from the season on The Voice's channel.

4. Kim Cruse performs Love on the Brain

Kim Cruse sang Rihanna's Love on the Brain and got immense appreciation from the audience and fans alike. The Voice shared her song on their YouTube handle, one of her fans wrote, “She sings like someone who has been dominating the charts for 20 years.” Another fan commented, “Kim showing unbelievable vocal control around a song where she shows so many elements and layers of her voice..Amazing performance.”

5. Omar Jose Cardona sings Foreigner's I Want to Know What Love Is

Omar Jose Cardona sang I Want to Know What Love Is on the sets of The Voice Season 22. Reacting to his singing, one of his fans wrote, “This guy blows my mind. I really think he’s got the actual best voice on the show . Just looking at the voice itself as an instrument. It seems to have no limits, and his tone is absolutely crazy. There are others for sure who gave him competition overall though , as singers . But he steals the show for me. He just does.” Another fan commented, “I was not a huge Omar fan early on, but he's won me over. Incredibly talented. Someone needs to find a lane for this kid. He's amazing.” He was in the team of John Legend.

The 23rd season of The Voice is set to air on Monday, March 6, and fans are eagerly anticipating the coaches, timings and contestants. The upcoming season will include changes from the previous season, as well as some new surprises and twists. Unfortunately, the upcoming season will mark the end of Blake Shelton's tenure as the original coach. The upcoming season will be coached by Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson.