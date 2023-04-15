Wendy Williams' mystery project underway, fans speculate talk show icon's return

Wendy Williams is back in action, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out what the talk show legend is up to. The latest reports suggest that Williams has been spotted filming a new project in New York City, but her representative has confirmed that it's "definitely not a reality show."

Wendy Williams(Instagram)

According to Shawn Zanotti, Williams' representative, the media veteran has been longing to return to what she loves. "Getting back to what she loves is something that is important to her. Yes, Wendy is filming...Yes, she is gearing up for something, and the specifics of that can't be disclosed as of yet," Zanotti stated.

Following her exit from the "Wendy Williams Show" last year due to health concerns, Williams has been working on several projects. Her highly anticipated podcast is also "in the works," Zanotti revealed.

Despite speculation that Williams could be working on a reality show, Zanotti has debunked those rumors, leaving fans wondering what exactly she is working on.

Williams, who has publicly battled alcoholism, checked into a rehab facility in September 2022 after her fallout with production company Debmar-Mercury. But now, with a renewed focus on her overall wellness, Williams is ready to make her return to the entertainment world.

So what could Williams be working on? The lack of details has only increased speculation and anticipation among her fans. Will she be hosting a new talk show, a documentary about her life, or something completely unexpected? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain - Wendy Williams is back, and her fans cannot wait to see what she has in store for them.

