When Himesh Reshammiya’s duplicate showed up at Indian Idol audition and Anu Malik walked out. Watch

Indian Idol, currently in its twelfth season, has been running on television for several years. While singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, did you know that there was a time when his duplicate came to try his luck on the show? Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was one of the judges at the time, even walked out during the audition.

A man from Orissa, who introduced himself as Salim ‘Devdas’ Ahmad, came wearing a leather jacket and cap, much like Himesh did in the mid-2000s. He entered the room singing Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Singer Alisha Chinai, who was on the judges’ panel, suggested that Salim’s look was inspired but he denied it. “Kyun milta julta hai? Main jo hoon, main hoon na (Why should I look like someone else? I am myself),” he said.

As Salim began singing Kahin Karti Hogi Woh Mera Intezar from Phir Kab Milogi, Alisha asked him to stop several times but he continued till he finished. “Aap ek gaana gayiye jinki poshaak pehni hai aapne (Sing one song of the singer you are dressed like),” Anu told him.

“But soch lo, poora gaana sunna padega (think about it, we are going to have to listen to the entire song). We are going to be tortured to death,” Alisha warned. Salim began singing Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from Phir Hera Pheri.

Mid-song, Anu and Alisha excused themselves from the audition, leaving their co-judges, lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Udit Narayan, to bear the brunt.

Salim was rejected but before leaving the room, he grabbed the audition pass card lying in front of Anu and made a run for it. He was caught by security and the card was retrieved before he was escorted out.

An angry Anu thundered, “Yeh mazaak nahi chal raha hai, Indian Idol (this show is not a joke)!” Javed said that ‘unstable’ people like Salim must not be allowed to come for the audition.