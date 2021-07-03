Wooga Squad: When Park Hyung-sik called BTS' V and Park Seo-joon his 'soulmates'

Park Hyung-sik worked with Park Seo-joon and BTS singer V in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Their collaboration led to the trio becoming great friends. Eventually, Park Seo-joon introduced the duo to his other friends Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. Today, the group is identified as Wooga Squad.

While the group has always gushed about each other, Park Hyung-sik had once called BTS singer V and Park Seo-joon his soulmates. The actor, speaking with a Korean publication, described his bond.

"When working on projects, you meet people you can get along with. There are people you keep in touch with effortlessly. I consider the [two] members I worked with in the drama ‘Hwarang’ as my soulmates. I continue to see them, and I tend to say things such as ‘What are you doing?’ or ‘Let’s eat together’ frequently," he said, speaking with Star News in 2019, as reported by Soompi.

Later that year, The Heirs star also called V, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik his 'refuge.' Speaking with Herald Pop, Park Hyung-sik said, "We meet often and make completely ridiculous lame jokes. It’s so fun. They’re my only refuge, a place where I can heal.” He added, “Honestly, it’s not easy for everyone to be a good match, but when we got together, it was crazy. Everyone’s so funny.”

Reacting to the interview, Choi Woo-shik told Herald Pop, "I saw the interview in which Park Hyung Sik said, ‘They’re my only refuge.’ Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Kim Tae Hyung (BTS’s V) are all kindred spirits.” The Parasite star added, "You need friends to share the stress and worries that occur while working, so I completely understand why Park Hyung-sik said, ‘They’re my only refuge.’ I also think of it that way. It’s fun to share our concerns with each other, and it’s also fun to play together. They are friends like no other.”

Also read: BTS: When V hilariously ranted about Bang Si-hyuk for not remembering his name, Suga revealed former HYBE CEO's lie

Park Hyung-sik completed his compulsory military training earlier this year. The actor signed his first project since his military discharge, called Happiness. The series also stars Han Hyo-joo, and Jo Woo-jin. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Dream with IU and Concrete Utopia.