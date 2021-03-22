BTS' V once left Park Seo-joon in splits by asking Choi Woo-shik to return his kimchi box, watch video
- BTS singer V left fellow Wooga Squad members in splits last year when he asked Parasite star Choi Woo-shik to return his kimchi box. Park Seo-joon played witness to the hilarious exchange.
BTS member V (also known as Kim Tae-hyung), Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik are a part of a friend group called Wooga Squad. The group also comprises actor Park Hyung-sik and musician Peakboy. Over the years, fans have played witness to their growing friendship. However, in 2020, fans learned how truly close the group is.
Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik appeared on the Korean variety show, Summer Vacation last year, with Jung Yu-mi in tow. During the episode, Park Seo-joon decided to video call Tae-hyung and surprise him. As translated by Soompi, the two stars greeted each other before Tae-hyung informed him that he was contemplating what he should eat. "At this hour?" Park Seo-joon asked but was soon distracted by Choi Woo-shik, who was strumming the ukulele.
"Hold on, I have a guest singer here," Park Seo-joon informed him before he turned the camera and revealed that their friend was in a hilariously musical mood at the time. "He says he can play the ukulele a bit," the actor informed while Choi Woo-shik continued to play the same song over and over. The moment left everyone in the room in splits. "This is all he knows,” said Park Seo-joon.
“Wow, you got a real pop singer there!” V joked. During their hilarious moment, V said he wished his parents saw Choi Woo-shik in his elements. "I need to greet your parents," the Parasite star said before Tae-hyung announced, "Bring the kimchi (a Korean dish featuring salted and fermented vegetables) container." The request left both the actors in the room in splits before Choi Woo-shik requested him to stop, assuring him that he shall return the box.
After their fun mini-reunion ended, Choi Woo-shik explained, "One thing that’s really commendable about V is that if his mother makes him sandwiches, he brings one for me. But he put one in a kimchi container. I thought that he was giving me the kimchi container, so I put my mom’s kimchi in there. But then he told me to give him back the kimchi container.”
Also Read: BTS' RM flaunts his biceps, J-Hope skips wearing shirt in latest selfies, distract fans from Grammys snub
Fans have been waiting for the group to come together for a picture since Park Hyung-sik completed his compulsory military training. Although they haven't given a photo-proof of their reunion, the friends have time and again shown that they have each other's support.
When BTS' V asked Choi Woo-shik to return his box, left Park Seo-joon in splits
- BTS singer V left fellow Wooga Squad members in splits last year when he asked Parasite star Choi Woo-shik to return his kimchi box. Park Seo-joon played witness to the hilarious exchange.
Jonita Gandhi: It’s hard for even artistes to tell when a song is actually a hit
Nikhita Gandhi: People no longer have fixation towards film music
BTS' Jin and Jungkook indulge in fake fight during VMAs Dynamite shoot, watch
Neha celebrates success of Marjaneya, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising her
- Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop singing her praises.
Gulabo Sapera: I’m a fighter & fear no situation
MJ5’s R Kartik: We want to create a boy band culture in India
Marjaneya song: Neha Kakkar shows lovers' tiff with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav
- Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a new music video, Marjaneya. See it here.
Sona Mohapatra: Music community feels orphaned right now
BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss
- BTS fans have expressed their anger over a 'racist' caricature depicting the loss at the Grammys recently. The K-pop group was nominated for the first time at the prestigious awards show but did not win.
BTS rappers RM, J-Hope share selfies to distract fans from Grammys snub
- BTS and their fans were disappointed when the K-pop group did not win the Grammy on Sunday. Following the loss, the group has been trying to cheer-up the fandom, ARMY, in various ways.
Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021
- The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch
- Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch
- BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic
- Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.