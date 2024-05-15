X-Men '97: Is there going to be a Season 2? Here’s what we know so far

X-Men ‘97, this year's most highly anticipated animated show, concluded its first season with the finale episode that aired Wednesday, May 15. The Marvel show is the direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997. As the series took superhero fans on a nostalgic ride, fans can't help but demand another season. So, will there be a Season 2? Here's what we know so far: X-Men '97 was already greenlit for another season even before it debuted on Disney Plus(X, formerly Twitter)

Will there be an X-Men '97 Season 2?

The show, which follows the events after the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier, was greenlit for another season before it even debuted on Disney Plus. During Marvel’s First Animation Panel in July 2022, it was announced that X-Men ‘97 Season 2 was already in the works.

As showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired just days ahead of the series premiere, the Newton Brothers will be scoring the second season. Since most of the details are kept under wraps, there is no official release date as of yet. However, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, recently provided an update.

“I've now seen versions of animatics for the entire second season. Obviously, when you're in that stage, there's a lot of work to do. It's editorial, but it's also still iterative because there's still story to be worked out when you put it on its feet in that way,” Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly in March.

Who will be cast in X-Men '97 Season 2?

While there is no official confirmation about the cast for Season 2, speculative theories suggest that most of the voice actors from the first season will be reprising their roles.

Director and producer Jake Castorena said of the series' recasts from the OG show, “If we're doing this show, we got to do it with the legacy cast – that was the decision from day one,” adding, “[But] time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and... voices and things just change,” per Radio Times.

Castorena continued, “Finding people to take up the mantle for the legacy cast, to fill in the roles, was an absolute process, but I absolutely love and appreciate all of our new cast taking on their new roles – and to hear the blessings from the legacy cast has been also awesome, too.”

“For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox... because how do you invite one person to come play, but not somebody else?” he added.