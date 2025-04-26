Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza announces pregnancy with husband Hasan Sartaj in heartfelt video. Watch

In Ye Hai Mohabbatein, actor Shireen Mirza shot to fame with her portrayal of Simmi Bhalla. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Hasan Sartaj. She posted a cute video with Hasan to thank Allah and that the two of them can't wait to start the new chapter as parents. (Also read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reveal heavenly name of baby daughter, share her first picture on Instagram) Shireen Mirza revealed that she is expecting in a heartfelt video post.

Shireen's Instagram post

In the video, Shireen was seen in a black dress as she flaunted her baby bump. The video, shot in a corn field, had Shireen and Hasan in black outfits smiling and holding each other's hands. One moment from the video saw the two of them holding a small baby shirt and clipping it in a thread.

In the caption of their joint post, they wrote, “In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us… and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle 👶 A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me. And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts.”

‘Our little miracle is on the way’

It further read, “Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents. Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words ✨💫🌟Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too #InshaAllah.”

Several fans and well wishers congratulated the couple and wished the actor good health in the comments section of the post.

Shireen and Hasan got married a few years ago in 2021, in a traditional nikah ceremony that took place in her hometown Jaipur.