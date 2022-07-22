Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 22: Akshara breaks down seeing Abhimanyu hurt after accident

The previous episode ended with a big dramatic explosion in Abhimanyu’s car. On the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara finding Abhimanyu’s car on the road after the accident. She is taken aback after seeing Abhimanyu hurt. Read this article to find out if Abhimanyu manages to survive or not? Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara learns about Abhimanyu’s nerve damage

Akshara finds Abhimanyu injured

Akshara is on her way to the audition venue after learning that Abhimanyu is headed there. She notices a crowd gathered around a car and gets curious. Coincidentally, Akshara’s auto also breaks down at the same point. While waiting for the auto to be fixed, she overhears someone exclaiming that the accident victim is a famous doctor himself who works at Birla Hospital. She runs to the scene of the accident. She is petrified to see that it’s Abhimanyu who is involved in the accident and he is lying on the ground unconscious.

Aarohi is sitting next to him, trying to revive him. Aarohi tells Akshara about what happened. Turns out, she didn’t leave Abhimanyu in the car, but came and helped him out before the explosion. Fortunately, Abhimanyu is not badly hurt and only unconscious because of the smoke. They both decide to take Abhimanyu home so he can be away from the smoke. Continue reading to find out how Abhimanyu comes back to safety.

Aarohi’s courage is appreciated

Akshara and Aarohi manage to bring Abhimanyu back home. Harsh gets anxious seeing his son hurt. He helps them to get him to his room. Anand checks on him and they realize that Abhimanyu is not badly injured. Shefali and Aarohi tell everyone how Abhimanyu lost control of his car. Shefali also tells everyone how Aarohi saved him and everyone appreciates her gesture.

Harsh enquiries if the accident was because of Abhimanyu’s hand injury. Anand explains to everyone about his nerve damage and tells them what the doctor said. They get worried for Abhimanyu and come to his room to check on him. Abhimanyu finally regains consciousness and Akshara apologizes to him as she feels responsible for his accident. She also tells him that she now knows of his hand injury. Abhimanyu apologizes to her for keeping it a secret. They clear their differences and Akshara reassures Abhimanyu that they will get his hand better and he will be a surgeon again.

In the next episode, we will see how Abhimanyu finds out what Aaorhi did for him. Akshara also thanks her. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives.

