Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 15: Will Manjari sign the divorce papers?

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with a big shock as Akshara stands up to Harshvardhan after taking his side in the previous episode. Manjari will finally make up her mind about the divorce amid all the pressure on her. Read this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 14: Akshara goes against Abhimanyu over Manjari-Harshvardhan's divorce

Harshvardhan puts pressure on Manjari

Harshvardhan believes that Akshara is taking his side as she stands against the divorce. His hopes are dashed soon as Akshara tells him that she is not with him, but against Abhimanyu deciding Manjari’s future for her. She tells him that he will soon repent all the wrong he has done. Akshara’s words hit Harshvardhan hard. He thinks over what she said and what Abhimanyu told him about his selfish nature. Meanwhile, Neil tries to win his sympathy by taking care of him in Manjari’s absence.

Harshvardhan goes to Manjari and asks her to convince Abhimanyu to take back his decision. He makes her feel guilty that if the divorce happens, his reputation will suffer and implies it will be her fault. Manjari feels anxious and pressurized as she is being forced to choose between her husband and son. If she decides to go ahead with the divorce, she will lose her husband, but if she doesn’t, she will have to stay in the same toxic relationship, probably forever.

Manjari makes her decision

Manjari is at a crossroads when a concerned Akshara decides to take her out so that she can clear her head. However, Abhimanyu has other plans. He calls the lawyer and decides to get the divorce finalised the same day.

The entire family is present as Manjari walks down to the living area with Akshara. Abhimanyu comes with the divorce papers and asks Manjari to sign them. Akshara and the rest of the Birlas continue to convince him to not rush but he doesn’t listen. The question remains the same, what does Manjari want? Is she going to sign or not? With a shaking hand, she turns to sign the divorce papers; she throws the papers and the pen away. Manjari’s decision leaves Abhimanyu disappointed.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara will be seen bringing back Abhimanyu as he leaves home after Manjari doesn’t side with him. Keep reading this space to find out how Akshara handles this new challenge.

