Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 30: Abhimanyu waits for Akshara at the party

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is tense, but entertaining as Abhimanyu and Akshara face the dilemma of going to the party or not. Harshvardhan figures out Mahima’s plan of getting Parth installed as the CEO. Read this article to find out the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 29: Akshara and Abhimanyu reignite romance

Abhimanyu and Akshara’s party dilemma

The previous episode ended with Parth panicking about Mahima and Anand forcing the CEO position on him. Akshara calms him down with music therapy. He, along with Neil, insists Akshara and Abhimanyu to come to the party. Before Abhimanyu can answer, he is called for duty. Under this suspicion that Abhimanyu might not want to accompany her to the party, Akshara also ignores the pleas.

Later, they are both in a dilemma about the party. But they can’t seem to let go of their differences to ask each other. But their family members are trying their best to get them back together.

Abhimanyu reaches the party, Akshara is still at the hospital

While Abhimanyu waits at home for a hope for an answer from Akshara, she gets caught up with some paperwork. Even a voice note from Suhasini doesn’t cheer her up or make her want to go to the party. As Shefali, Neil, and Parth wait for Abhimanyu to get ready, he waits to find an excuse to not go. But Manjari is already getting his clothes ready, and despite his reluctance, she convinces him to go to the party and wait for Akshara there.

As he reaches the party, he is immediately met with questions about why Akshara isn’t with him. Before he starts regretting his decision, Dr Rohan tells him how much their relationship means to him and the rest of the staff. All this while, Akshara is still at the hospital, working with the patients. Manjari joins her in her department and helps her with the patient. She insists she go and get ready for the party. Akshara finally gives in. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, is losing patience. He even fights with Neil in frustration but immediately regrets it. Eventually, the two brothers patch up.

In the next episode, Akshara will join Abhimanyu in the party. However, a hospital emergency will separate them yet again, and Akshara will face a new drama all alone in his absence. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what happens next.

