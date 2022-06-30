Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 29: Akshara and Abhimanyu reignite romance as she joins his hospital

Romance is back in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives as she joins Birla hospital again in its music department. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the fan-favourite couple getting back together. However, before they move on from their recent fight, there are still some obstacles they might have to overcome. Read this article to know more. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 28: Abhimanyu surprised as Akshara joins his hospital

Abhimanyu is happy after Akshara joins his workplace

In the previous episode, we saw Abhimanyu getting mad at Mahima and Anand for pressurising Akshara to join Birla Hospital again, only to find out that it was her decision to take the job back. He immediately calms down and feels startled at Akshara’s decision. However, his happiness seems to know no bounds as he walks side by side with Akshara in the hospital again. Akshara also can’t help but feel elated as one of the reasons she joined the hospital back was to stay close to Abhimanyu.

On the other hand, Mahima moves ahead to the next part of her secret plan. She feels content now that Akshara and Abhimanyu are working together, and hopes that their work will also solve their personal issues and bring them back together. Will Manjari’s prayers come true? Continue reading to know more.

Mahima calls Parth to the hospital

While Abhimanyu helps Akshara to settle in the hospital again, Mr. Bijoria comes to greet them. He invites the two of them to a party. Though they both accept the invitation, they still wonder if they should ask each other to come along. Amidst this tension, they fail to notice that Mahima is

very conveniently moving to the second part of her plan. She calls Parth to the hospital urgently. Harshvardhan gets suspicious and asks his contacts in the hospital to keep him updated. What happens next shocks Parth, Abhimanyu, and Akshara completely.

Mahima offers Parth the CEO position at Birla Hospital, leaving him agitated as he doesn’t want to do the job. Abhimanyu tries to calm everyone down, but Mahima and Anand refuse to back out, while Parth continues panicking. If Parth doesn’t take the position, Abhimanyu will have to become the new CEO of the Birla Hospital, and Mahima fears that she would lose all authority then. Will her plan be successful in keeping Abhimanyu away from joining the hospital's management?

In the upcoming episode, both Abhimanyu and Akshara arrive at the party but a small misunderstanding continues to keep them apart. Will they be able to let go of all fights and reconcile? Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

