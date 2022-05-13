Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 13: Abhimanyu leaves Akshara alone on her first day at Birla house

After the grand wedding, it’s time for Akshara’s grand welcome in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu and Akshara arrive at the Birla’s mansion, but to Akshara’s surprise, the welcome was nowhere close to what she expected. She realises that even after marrying the love of her life, her married life is not going to be easy. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 12: Akshara’s welcome at Abhimanyu's house and post-wedding rituals)

Akshara’s sorry welcome

It’s Akshara’s first day as Mrs Abhimanyu Birla and she is expecting the entire family to welcome her into their family and lives with grand gestures. However, when Akshara and Abhimanyu reach the house, they see Manjari and Neil standing alone in the dark. Poor Akshara thinks it’s Neil’s prank and tells Abhimanyu that everyone is gonna be here any moment now. Abhimanyu realises that it’s not true. He quietly enquires about his family’s whereabouts. Manjari informs them about the emergency at the hospital. Akshara is disheartened. She tries to hold her tears back but Abhimanyu and Manjari see her pain. On top of it all, power is out.

Abhimanyu denies Manjari to welcome Akshara in these circumstances. He enters the house and leaves Akshara out. Is he also going to abandon Akshara? The newly wedded bride, Akshara, remains in shock and disappointment as she meets the new challenges of her life. Abhimanyu finally makes sure that his beloved Akshu never feels disdained. He calls the house staff with flashlights and asks Neil to play music before Manjari welcomes the two of them. Akshara enters the house and the power is back again. They both walk towards Abhimanyu’s room talking about their first day as a couple. As they are about to enter the room, Abhimanyu gets called to the hospital for a very critical patient.

Aarohi’s dilemma

Kairav calls Akshara and the Goenkas find out how their beloved daughter is abandoned by her new family on her first day. Manish explains to everyone that it is in a doctor’s family. They will need to keep their patients above all. As Aarohi tries to comfort herself and yet breaks down

thinking about the events of the day, another drama begins as Aarohi is called by Harsh to work on the same case Abhimanyu was working upon. In the next episode, we will see how this new turn in events will affect Abhimanyu and Akshara’s relationship. We will also see Akshara finding out the truth about Abhimanyu’s family. How will Akshara react to these new hurdles and challenges? Keep an eye on this space for more.

