Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 7: Akshara wears a custom #AbhikiAkshu veil for her wedding

It’s the time for love at the Goenka and Birla residences as Abhimanyu and Akshara are set to get married. The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of fun and entertainment as the wedding festivities begin. Abhimanyu’s baraat, Akshara’s prank, lost garlands, and much more keeps audience entertained as the two leads of the show get closer to marrying each other. Relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu takes a new turn and we are all hearts for how beautiful Akshara looks in her wedding outfit.

Abhimanyu forgives Aarohi

After the grand entry of the groom’s family, it’s time for the bride’s side to show their charm. The Goenkas also surprise the Birlas with their dance performance. Then, before they could enter the venue, Dadi stops them for a ritual that Aarohi is supposed to perform. Everyone is worried if Abhimanyu will let Aarohi participate in the wedding ritual but Aarohi moves forward. After she finishes the ceremony, Abhimanyu also gifts her with the ‘shagun ka lifafa’.

Aarohi says something that surprises Abhimanyu. She refuses the gift but asks for his forgiveness. Akshara who is watching the ceremonies from her room, gets anxious. Will Abhimanyu accept her apology? Will Aarohi create any more issues?

Abhimanyu finally says that since he is starting a new chapter in his life, he would forget the past. He accepts her apology. Aarohi is finally relieved but there is something she might be still hiding. We will soon see her true feelings towards Abhimanyu and Akshara in the upcoming episodes. In the next ritual, Abhimanyu surprises everyone with a long jump and wins everyone’s hearts.

Akshara pranks Abhimanyu

As Abhimanyu and his family wait for Akshara to arrive, Abhimanyu asks his cousins to not lift him up when they exchange garlands. They argue with each other playfully but are spellbound as Akshara enters the venue with Aarohi. Akshara starts dancing maniacally. Birlas start getting worried if she is alright. Abhimanyu goes to stop her and finds out that it’s not Akshara.

He wonders where Akshara is. The Goenkas tell him that it’s a prank and Akshara is coming soon.

Bride and groom are there, but garlands go missing

Finally, Abhimanyu is ready and Akshara is prepared to make her entry but another issue crops up: the garlands go missing. As Goenkas’ history with garlands has not been the best and everyone gets worried if it will get repeated. Fortunately, Reem saves them day as she arrives with the garlands. At last, Akshara enters and Abhimanyu is just captivated by her beauty. The Birlas also admire their daughter-in-law. She is seen wearing a #AbhikiAkshu veil.

The next episode will be even more fun as the two families will entertain us with more drama and many more exciting events. Keep reading HT highlights to stay up-to-date with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON