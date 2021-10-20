Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about her arrest over casteist comment, says had to pay price for being a public figure

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently got bail after being arrested over her casteist comment, has opened up on the matter. She revealed that she ‘had to leave everything and go for the investigations’.

In a video that went viral earlier this year, Yuvika Chaudhary was heard using a word that is derogatory to a section of society. After the outrage, she apologised by sharing a statement and later a video on her social media accounts.

Speaking to a leading daily on Wednesday, Yuvika stated, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

She further explained, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can." She added that she has had to pay a price for being a public figure.

Earlier this year, in a social media post, Yuvika had apologised: “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word that I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta found herself in a similar controversy for using a casteist word in a video.