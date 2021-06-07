Home / Entertainment / Tv / Zeenat Aman grooves to Do Lafzon Ki, Bhor Bhaye on Indian Idol 12, watch video
Zeenat Aman on Indian Idol 12.
Zeenat Aman grooves to Do Lafzon Ki, Bhor Bhaye on Indian Idol 12, watch video

  • Zeenat Aman visited Indian Idol sets as the show paid tribute to her and contestants performed on many of her popular songs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:02 AM IST

Actor Zeenat Aman was seen grooving to some of her hits when she visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol recently. The twelfth season of Indian Idol has been paying tributes to many Bollywood stars from yesteryear, including Kishore Kumar.

A video shared by Sony TV on Instagram showed the contestants performing various popular songs that were originally picturised on Zeenat. She also participated in the performance of a song and was seen swaying to another.

Talking about her appearance on the show, the actor said, "It felt very good, coming on this stage. That which was celebrated on sets and the way they celebrated. .....It was all very special for me."

One of the contestants also sang Do Lafzon Ki Kahani from Zeenat's 1979 film opposite Amitabh Bachchan The Great Gambler. Talking about recreating the scene, she added, "The boat was recreated, that entire scene. Danish (contestant Mohd Danish) gave me a flower. There were those little, little, lovely things. When a contestant performed the song from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Bhor Bhaye), I remembered the moment. It was presented so beautifully."

Zeenat sat in a boat to recreate the sequence from Do Lafzo Ki Kahani and was seen swaying to Bhor Bhaye while listening to the performance on the judges' panel. Show judges, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya were also with her.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram is among the best films of Zeenat. In the film directed by Raj Kapoor, she featured as a woman who struggles due to scars on her face, but is appreciated for her talent.

Zeenat was most recently seen in a short but prominent role in 2019 film Panipat. She has also been appearing in smaller supporting roles in a number of films.

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant's comment is hilarious

Zeenat will soon be seen playing the lead role in Margaon The Closed File, which is being directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.

