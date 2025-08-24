Twinkle Khanna shares ‘happiest moments’ with Akshay Kumar, kids Aarav and Niatara; fans call them ‘family goals’. Watch

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life with her fans. Twinkle recently shared an adorable video giving a glimpse into the happy moments she enjoyed with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar and their children Aarav and Nitara. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about the “beautiful family”. Twinkle Khanna's sweet post with family wins internet.

Twinkle Khanna shares adorable video showing sweet family moments

On Sunday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a video with a number of photos that showed her enjoying some joyful moments with her family. The first picture in the video captured sweet mother-son bonding, showing a young Aarav hugging Twinkle while sleeping on the bed. The second picture showed Twinkle kissing her daughter Nitara. The third was a video of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle sharing a tender moment while enjoying fireworks.

She also shared a video from her graduation and another of her enjoying a boat ride with the kids. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness collides against you when you are looking the other way. What are your happiest moments?”

Fans were delighted to see the video montage. One of the comments read, “This is beautiful, thanks for sharing.” Another wrote, “Giving family goals.” A third fan commented, “The best family.” Another user added, “Spotted the graduation 🎓 such a lovely reel.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's upcoming work

Recently, Prime Video announced that Twinkle and Kajol are set to come together for a talk show titled Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Sharing the poster of the show, the OTT giant wrote, “They’ve got the tea ☕ and it’s too much to miss #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon.” Reacting to the announcement, Akshay commented, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can’t imagine the chaos on the actual show! 😂” Ajay Devgn also reacted, writing, “Guests… stay strong.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. The movie, which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role alongside Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Amrita Rao in key roles, is set to release in cinemas on September 19. Apart from this, Akshay has also recently started shooting for his film with Priyadarshan, titled Haiwaan, which reunites him with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years.