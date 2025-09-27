Vaibhavi Merchant on National awards, health challenges: I never gave up

Vaibhavi Merchant recently won the National award for Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As she graced the stage, looking stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was visibly fitter than she has ever been. Vaibhavi Merchant

Speaking about her transformation, Vaibhavi says, “I had no choice but to work on my body. I was diagnosed with thyroid issues in 2017. Its a hereditary issue. I used to be frustrated that I worked so hard and tried every diet under the sun, yet no results. My endocrinologist put me on a slow sustainable plan and I started playing badminton when I was at my heaviest. ”

She says the challenges didn't stop there but she never gave up , "Later, I was diagnosed with peripheral vision loss, it could be due to the Covid vaccine or because I was shooting for Tiger 3, throughout Covid in Europe and would spend long hours in a mask, which affected a nerve. The vision in my right eye was affected. Till date people ask me why I wear glares indoors but I have to do what I can to protect my eyes. I was put on steroids and gained another 10 kilos but I never gave up, though I still have another five kilos to lose and muscle mass to gain."

Despite this Vaibhavi says nothing can stop her as she continues to choreography some of the biggest films being made currently. Her winning moment also went viral after a clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji recording her win won endearing reactions. She says, "I was focused on the winning moment and greeting the President. When I reached the hotel, I got so many messages about how people loved SRK and Rani rooting for me. They made my day special by capturing beautiful photos and videos. Rani is my soul sister, she has always prayed for my success. As for Shah Rukh, I was assistant on Jai Maa Kali (Karan Arjun) and have choreographed him right upto Pathaan and Jawan. He knows how to make you feel special. "