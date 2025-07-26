Varun Dhawan reveals why wife Natasha Dalal might ‘throw me out of the house’

Actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about how fatherhood has changed his life and that he is "trying to be a better dad". Speaking with ETimes, Varun shared he is yet to understand "how much of a kid I can still be or can be". He added that his wife Natasha Dalal "is doing everything" for their daughter Lara. Varun Dhawan talked about Natasha Dalal and their kid, Lara.

Varun talks about fatherhood, how Natasha is doing everything for the kid

The actor said that after a child is born, women "do practically everything initially". Varun said, "I'm still figuring it out. Like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be... I think men tend to go through this. Right now; Natasha is doing everything, I have to give her credit. The woman does practically everything initially, the man then comes in and becomes useful."

Varun shares why wife Natasha might throw him out of house

"I'm just enjoying playing with her. Being a dad is a lot of fun right now, and every day I'm trying to be a better dad... I don't think I'm there yet. I do watch TV at a really low volume now, else my wife will throw me out of the house," he added.

Varun and Natasha married in an intimate ceremony in 2021. They welcomed their first child, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

About Varun's upcoming films

Varun will be next seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on September 12. It also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

He also has Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the pipeline. Border 2 is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, which was directed by J P Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.