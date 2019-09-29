Watch | Akshay Kumar at HT GIFA: ‘I had 14 flops, thought my career was over’

entertainment

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:34 IST

At the launch of 5th edition of HT’s Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA), Akshay Kumar spoke about the discipline he learnt as a martial arts expert which left him in good stead when facing 14 consecutive flops in Bollywood. Awaiting the release of Housefull 4, after the success of Mission Mangal, Akshay says there was a time when he thought his career was over. However, the actor says that the learning of those dark days is what helped him become successful eventually. He also spoke about Housefull 4, and joked that he will lose all the respect that he has earned with his serious films.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 12:30 IST