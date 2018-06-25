Watch Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan mesmerise audience with their IIFA performances

Veteran actor Rekha, in a rare public performance, and Ranbir Kapoor brought the curtains down at the IIFA Awards 2018 as they enthralled audiences with their riveting dance moves.

This year’s award ceremony, hosted by director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh and held at Bangkok’s famed Siam Niramit theatre, was a glittery affair with stars like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol and others gracing the green carpet.

Rekha, at 63, dressed in light pink anarkali, proved that age is just a number for her as she mesmerised the audiences with her performance on vintage tracks such as Salaam-e-Ishq from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam.

At the end of her 20-minute-long performance, the audience gave a big shout out to the star as well as a well-deserved standing ovation that left her overwhelmed with joy.

The younger lot of Bollywood, that included Ranbir, Varun, Arjun, Kartik, Kriti and Nushrat, descended on the stage to pay their tributes to the veteran star.

Ranbir, who is awaiting the release of his next Sanju, was the penultimate performer at the awards and the actor arrived in style to the tunes of his rock songs Sadda Haq and Bulleya.

During his pulsating performance, he grooved on popular tracks of his own films including Badtameez Dil, Besharam, Balam Pichkari and others.

Ranbir’s performance was preceded by that of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti and Arjun.

Shraddha performed on a medley of tracks such as Lagti Lahore Diya, Naah Naah Goriye and Bom Diggy Diggy, while Kriti and Arjun danced together on songs like Raabta, Tune Maari Entriyaan and Hawa Hawa.

Varun was another star of the evening as he looked like a Jedi from Star Wars while dancing on Badlapur track Jee Karda with a prop sword that could be easily mistaken for a lightsaber.

He later turned the heat on, showing off his spectacular dancing skills on the tracks Sau Tarah Ke from Dishoom, Aa Toh Sahi from Judwaa 2 and Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

His energetic act came to an end with Tan Tana Tan where he engaged in a dance-off with his exact duplicate on a screen.

Bobby Deol, who is coming fresh from the success of Race 3, took the audiences back to late nineties and early 2000s as he danced on hit songs from his films such as Gupt, Barsaat and Soldier.

He was later joined by Iulia Vantur and the two then danced on Race 3 songs – Selfish and Party Chale On.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was the first performer at the ceremony and he grooved on the songs of his film during his act.

Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu bagged the top prize of the evening as well as the best director while Irrfan Khan won the best actor for Hindi Medium. Sridevi was posthumously adjudged the best female actor for her performance in Mom at the 19th edition of the IIFA Awards.

