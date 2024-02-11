2024 Anime Trending Awards: Nominees, when and where to watch!

The 2024 Anime Trending Awards (ATA) will feature a long list of categories that will receive votes from the community. Voting polls closed on February 8 at 4 pm Tokyo time, and now we await the winner announcements on D-day. The tenth edition of the community award series will keep up the usual trend as it will once again become the voice of international anime fans. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Suzume are nominated at this year's Anime Trending Awards.(AniTrendz)

Anime Trending has studied weekly Top 10 rankings of recent releases since 2013. The annual award ceremonies first kicked off in 2014. Since then, ATA has often presented shout-outs from production teams, thanking their international audiences.

This year's event is yet another anticipated night. Nominees for all 30 categories are out on the official website. Some of which have been listed below. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Where to watch Anime Trending Awards 2024?

You may tune into this series of fan-voted anime awards on the AniTrendz website (https://www.anitrendz.com/ata), Twitch channel, YouTube Live, Facebook Live or even Twitter Live.

10th Anime Trending Awards: When to watch?

The tenth ceremony edition of this awards show will be livestreamed on March 9 or 10, 2024, depending on your location:

March 9 at 6 pm US Pacific West (PST)

March 9 at 9 pm US Eastern Time Zone (EST)

March 10 at 2 am Greenwich Time for theUK (GMT)

March 10 at 10 am Philippine Standard Time (PST)

March 10 at 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST)

March 10 at 12 pm Australian Easter Daylight Time (AEDT)

2024 Anime Trending Awards Nominees

Anime of the Year and Anime Movie of the Year are two of the most important categories among the 30 that seek to crown the best anime releases and the various aspects associated with these premieres. Some categories are Character of the Year - Boy of the Year, Girl of the Year, Couple of the Year, Supporting Boy of the Year and Supporting Girl of the Year; Aspect Awards - Best in Adapted Screenplay, Best in Animation, Best in Character Design, Best in Original Screenplay, Best in Soundtrack, Best in Voice Cast and many more.

Anime of the Year

Dr Stone: New World

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

My Happy Marriage

Oshi No Ko

Spy X Family Season 2

Tengoku-Daimakyo

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Really Love You

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

The Dangers in My Heart

The Eminence in Shadow

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady

Tomo-Chan is a Girl!

Vinland Saga Season 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Anime Movie of the Year