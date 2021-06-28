After reports of Karan Johar's interest, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone says he's been approached for Bollywood projects

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who became an overnight sensation after appearing in the erotic drama 365 Days, has opened up about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood film. He said that he has been approached with offers already.

In an interview, Michele Morrone said that his management team has expanded to India, after having noticed the industry's interest in casting him.

"I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic," he told a leading daily. When it was pointed out that many popular Bollywood personalities follow him on social media, he said, "That’s amazing. I am honoured and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there."

Recently, Michele condemned the theft and subsequent leak of his private pictures. In a note posted on Instagram Stories, he had written, "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me."

Thanking his fans, he added, "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally."

The actor was plucked from obscurity to star in 365 Days, a Polish erotic drama which became a big lockdown hit last year, after being released on Netflix. He was working as a gardener in an Italian village before becoming an overnight sensation with over 12 million Instagram followers. While the film has a rare 0% approval rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it raked in huge viewership numbers, and was consistently ranked among the top 10 titles in India. Earlier this month, it was reported that Karan Johar was among the many Bollywood producers who'd expressed interest in casting him.