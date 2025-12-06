A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GoT stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fabien Frankel welcome new cast: Watch

Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ stars came together for a panel at the CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. The panel included Peter Claffey, who plays Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk, and Dexter Sol Ansell, who essays Dunk's squire, Prince Aegon Targaryen, known as Egg. Still from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer(YouTube/HBO Max)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fabien Frankel welcome new cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event featured the launch of a new trailer for the show. In addition, fans got to see special video messages sent by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game of Thrones and Fabien Frankel from House of the Dragon. The two welcomed the new stars into the world of Westeros.

“I just want to say hi, and I want to welcome the new guy and wish him all the best of luck," Coster-Waldau said in his video message. "Just friendly advice: Try to keep all of your limbs intact.”

Frankel also welcomed the newest members of the Game of Thrones multiverse: “Now, I hear there's a new knight riding into Westeros," he started. “If there's one bit of advice I could give you, it'd be this. Choose your allegiances carefully, keep your wits about you... See, there's no glory without a little Fire & Blood,” Frankel added.

The six-part new series will start airing on HBO on January 18. One half-hour episode will be released every week till February 22. Times Now reports that the show has already been renewed for a second season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The latest series from the Game of Thrones world is set 90 years before Game of Thrones and centres around Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg. George R.R. Martin is the writer and executive producer of the series. Apart from Claffey and Sol Ansell, other prominent actors in the series are Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell, Bertie Carvel, Finn Bennett, Shaun Thomas, and Henry Ashton.

As per, Hollywood Reporter, the shooting for the second season will start soon. The series has been created in a joint effort by Martin and Ira Parker. It is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which Martin has written. With the huge success of GoT and House of the Dragon behind them, the producers will be hoping for a successful run for this show, too.

FAQs

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

It is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is set 90 years before the events of the latter series.

What role does Peter Claffey play in the series?

He plays the central character of Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk, in the series.