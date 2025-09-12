Exclusive| Task and House of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel: My best friend was in RRR

Fabien Frankel achieved global recognition with his role in the Game of Thrones’ spinoff series House of The Dragon. Now, the actor is starring in a new thriller miniseries Task, alongside an ensemble cast led by actor Mark Ruffalo. Talking exclusively to us, he reflects on his experience. Mark Ruffalo and Fabien Frankel in Task

Gushing over his co-star, Fabien Frankel says, “Mark has a thing where it feels like he's attached to no version of what the scene should be. It's weird because coming from a drama school background, you sort of try and plan how everything's going to be, to the best of your ability. But Mark's from a different school of acting where it just feels like he's constantly living in the moment.”

The actor also has a connection with India and he reveals, “My grandma grew up in Mumbai, so I have a lot of love for India. Also, my best friend from drama school was in RRR. He's the main guy in the big dance sequence in Naatu Naatu, who dances opposite the Indian actors. All the students of my year from my drama school watched that movie together in support of him and I thought that the film was incredible.”

While the story of Task is emotionally heavy, Fabien insists the shooting experience was quite light-hearted. “The job was so easy in so many ways because the atmosphere on set was so amazing, set by Brad, Jeremiah, Mark and Sally who are like the bosses of the show. I felt quite invigorated going to work, opposed to maybe other jobs that I have found more difficult to do as I suppose they have taken a toll on me to some extent,” he says.

Having seen the global craze around House of The Dragon, how does he deal with it? “You try not to think about it. In my experience, if you're ever lucky enough that you're in anything that makes it outside of the country, then you just count your blessings. But certainly I've never gone into anything thinking about the global reach this is going to have,” he says.

The actor elaborates, “If you're telling a historical drama or doing a biopic where you know that there's a built-in audience for that, you know there are fans who are going to go see that movie. But in this case, it's a completely original story. So, the global reach is maybe due to Mark or due to Brad's first show (Mare Of Easttown) that was such a big success, but I certainly don't feel that I think of it in that way.”

Humbled about his popularity outside the US, Fabien says, “I'm happy that House of The Dragon has such global reach and it's thanks to Game of Thrones. I think that it's the legacy of the show that brings that. But I don't personally feel a sort of adoration for myself.”