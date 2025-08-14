House of the Dragon Season 3 cast: From Annie Shapero to Barry Sloane, who is in and out

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is now filming its third season in the United Kingdom and will have eight episodes. The penultimate chapter of the Dance of Dragons will shoot into Fall 2025 with a premiere slated for 2026. Check of new and returning cast members of House Of The Dragon season 3(@houseofthedragons/Instagram)

According to the Just Jared report, 22 actors have been confirmed to return, and seven new stars will be joining the cast. The report added that with one major star killed off the show in season two and three other series regulars being absent from the cast list, four actors are likely not to return for the latest season.

House of the Dragon Season 3 cast

Seven new faces in Westeros

House of the Dragon Season 3 is expanding its already sprawling ensemble with notable additions. It was earlier revealed that James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, and Dan Fogler were going to join the cast.

According to Just Jared, the production house has revealed that Tom Cullen, Annie Shapero, Barry Sloane, and Joplin Sibtain will be joining the latest season.

House of the Dragon Season 3 missing cast members

According to the Just Jared report, apart from Eve Best, who played Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Simon Russell Beale (playing Ser Simon Strong), Ella Torchia, who joined the cast as Kat, and Tom Taylor, who plays Lord Cregan Stark, will likely not be returning in season three.

Also read: House of the Dragon showrunner calls George RR Martin's criticism ‘disappointing’: ‘Made every effort to include him’

Who is returning in House of the Dragon Season 3?

According to another report from IGN, Emma D’Arcy leads the charge, bringing Rhaenyra Targaryen back to the screen as she engages in a high-stakes contest for the Iron Throne with her dragon, Syrax. Matt Smith also returns with his unpredictable interpretation of Daemon Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower tries to survive treacherous political waters.

The IGN report stated that Rhys Ifans is back as Otto Hightower. Tom Glynn-Carney plays Aegon II, while Phia Saban portrays Helaena Targaryen. Ewan Mitchell is Aemond Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint takes on the role of Corlys Velaryon. Harry Collett plays Jacaerys Velaryon. Fabien Frankel is Criston Cole, Matthew Needham portrays Larys Strong, Abubakar Salim is Alyn of Hull, and Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria.

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, Oscar Eskinazi as Joffrey Velaryon, and Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister. For additional characters, we have Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Kurt Egyiawan as Orwyle, Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower, and Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, the IGN report added.

What to expect from House of the Dragon season 3?

As the Dance of the Dragons unfolds, alliances will shift and betrayals will emerge. Dragons are still the most powerful instrument of war, but Season 3 promises to display an even larger focus on the human toll of war as well as the motivations of Team Black and Team Green.

FAQs

Q: When will ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 premiere?

A: Production is set to wrap in fall 2025, with a 2026 release on HBO.

Q: How many episodes will Season 3 have?

A: Eight episodes.

Q: How many actors are returning?

A: 22 returning cast members are confirmed.

Q: Who are the new confirmed cast members?

A: James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, and four others yet to be revealed.