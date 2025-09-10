Aahana Kumra calls out Dhanashree Verma for talking ‘baar baar’ about her divorce: ‘Come on, stop the sob story’

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma made headlines earlier this year after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Now, she is a participant in Ashneer Grover’s show Rise & Fall. In the latest episode, Dhanashree clashed with Aahana Kumra, stating that even when the whole world was against her after her divorce, the industry stood by her and gave her work. However, Aahana accused her of playing the victim card and bringing up her divorce every chance she gets. Dhanashree Verma and Aahana Kumar's fight in Rise & Fall.

Fight between Dhanashree Verma and Aahana Kumra

Dhanashree, who is part of the Rulers in the game, was seen discussing how the Workers are afraid of Arjun Bijlani. While Aahana argued that since Arjun is senior among the Workers, he tends to dominate, citing how seniors in the film industry are often favoured, Dhanashree strongly disagreed.

Dhanashree said, “I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work done today. I had said this earlier, too. I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai (I am getting movie offers one after another), not because of what has happened, but because I have talent. So if I don’t stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience; it is to do with intent.”

Though Aahana didn’t respond immediately, she later discussed it with Aditya Narayan and Nayandeep Rakshit, saying, “yeh baar baar 2-2 minute main Dhanashree kyun aapne divorce ke baat karti rehti hai (Why does Dhanashree keep bringing up her divorce every two minutes)? She needs to stop. We are applauding her, but this, I am divorced, and all of this is happening with me, come on stop the sob story. You are here to play the game, don’t play the victim card.”

Earlier, Dhanashree had spoken to Aahana, Nayandeep, Pawan Singh and Arbaz Patel about how she maintained respect for Yuzvendra Chahal despite having a lot to say after the divorce. She also spoke about negative PR against her, saying, “If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image? When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have fear. We live in a country where we know support will be favoured to one particular side. Still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional. But it’s okay, please, everyone be happy.”

Dhanashree met Yuzvendra Chahal during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Chahal approached her for dance lessons. They tied the knot in Gurugram in December 2020. However, according to their petition, they separated in June 2022. On 5 February, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

About Rise & Fall

Ashneer Grover made his return to the reality show space with Rise & Fall. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show premiered on 6 September 2025 on Amazon MX Player. Fifteen celebrities are divided into two groups: Rulers, who live in luxury and make decisions, and Workers, who live in a tough basement environment and must complete tasks to rise in rank.

Among the Rulers are Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree Verma, Bali, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Arbaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Pawan Singh, who enjoy the penthouse lifestyle. The Workers include Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, Sangeeta Phogat, Ananya Bangar, Noorin Sha, Kubbra Sait, and Akriti Negi.