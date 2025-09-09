Dhanashree Verma responds to trolling after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai’

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma's separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sparked intense buzz on social media, with many trolling her. Now, she has spoken out about dealing with the negative fallout, revealing she chose to maintain respect despite having a lot to share. Dhanashree Verma opened up about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal during an episode of the reality show Rise and Fall.

Dhanashree Verma on her divorce

Dhanashree opened up about her divorce and the journey of moving on in an episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, which is hosted by Ashneer Grover. She candidly revealed that she is currently not seeking love.

“Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai (Every person is responsible for their own respect), and when you’re in a marriage, you’re responsible for the other person too. Their respect is also your responsibility. I could have been disrespectful too, you think I don’t have things to say, as a woman? But he was my husband, I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him," Dhanashree said.

She revealed that she is not interested in love anymore, asserting, “I’m not cynical about love, maybe that’s a harsh word, but I’m not interested."

Talking about moving on, according to News18, Dhanashree shared, “If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image? When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have fear. We live in a country where we know support will be favoured to one particular side. Still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional — but it’s okay, please, everyone be happy.”

About Dhanashree’s relationship with Chahal

Dhanashree got married to Chahal in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

Dhanashree spoke about her divorce from Chahal for the first time last month in the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube. The chat came nearly a month after the cricketer first spoke publicly about their separation.

She revealed that she broke down in the court during the final hearing, saying, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

Dhanashree also spoke about Chahal’s decision to wear a T-shirt that read ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of the final divorce hearing. She said, “Arre bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"