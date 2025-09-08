Trolled as ‘gold digger’ for months, Dhanashree Verma jokes she can’t say she likes gold now

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma faced intense trolling and was labeled a "gold-digger" after her separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. However, she has learned to take it in stride and recently took a jibe at the label. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, finalised their divorce in March 2025.

Dhanashree Verma takes a fun dig

Dhanashree subtly addressed the ‘gold digger’ label in Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise And Fall, which is streamed on Amazon MX Player. In a promo for the upcoming episode of the reality show, the contestants were paired up and made to choose between a gold bag worth ₹2 lakh and a silver bag worth ₹1 lakh.

Dhanashree was paired with actor Arjun Bijlani, who told her that diamonds and silver don’t suit him, only gold suits him. Arjun said, “Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Look, diamonds and silver don't suit me. Gold suits me)."

Dhanashree’s response came with irony and a reference to the online hate she received after her divorce from Chahal. "Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won't even get the love that I am going to get)," she quipped.

Some time back, in Farah Khan’s new vlog, Dhanashree shared that she has been keeping in touch with Chahal through messages. When the filmmaker asked her whether she is living alone for the first time, she shared that things have “settled down” between her and Chahal. “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only."

About Dhanashree and Chahal

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, their marital life gradually became strained, and they started living apart in mid-2022. The couple's differences eventually led them to file for divorce in February 2025. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

During this period, Dhanashree faced harsh trolling. During the final divorce hearing, Chahal made headlines when he attended the hearing wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, following which the trolling got intensified.

Reacting to it on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree confessed she was taken aback. She said that if he really wanted to convey something to her, he should have done it privately instead of making it a public spectacle.

Dhanashree recalled seeing videos of Chahal’s T-shirt after she left the court. She admitted that she was surprised by the move, saying “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)