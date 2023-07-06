Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Anupriya Goenka: Portfolios create unnecessary pressure on youngsters

Anupriya Goenka: Portfolios create unnecessary pressure on youngsters

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jul 06, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Actor Anupriya Goenka discusses the challenges of finding work in the industry, the pressure of having a professional portfolio, and her personal focus on being a pet parent after recently adopting two pups.

Actor Anupriya Goenka calls the industry a tough place to survive, particularly for girls.

Anupriya Goenka
Anupriya Goenka

“It is really challenging to find work in the industry as what you might think can be the right project for you, might not be so. Initially, I didn’t understand where I’ll fit in. Also, I never had a professional portfolio made nor had any urge to have one,” says Goenka.

The Tiger Zinda Hai and Aashram actor recalls, “I remember it used to surprise casting associates as well other newbies...who were like arre bina portfolio ke kaise kaam milega. But, I was not ready to splurge lakhs on a couple of pictures, clearly because I didn’t have that kind of money nor any wish. Personally, I feel portfolios are a way of creating unnecessary pressure on youngsters – monetarily and emotionally.”

Goenka asserts that she is happy to have been able to make space for herself. “I’m glad to be as a known as an actor and not just a star. I have seen those times when while auditioning some called me a model face with no rawness, many thought I was too tall, dusky or too pretty for a role! For years you just don’t understand where to start from. Thankfully, now I have found my space and makers well understand where to fit me. At the back of my mind, I want to try my hand at a pure rustic character from rural backing to just prove a point or maybe play someone with dark shades.”

On the personal front, the Criminal Justice-2 actor wants to go slow and focus on her present. “I am focusing on being a pet parent as it’s only recently I adopted two pups – a poodle and maltipoo – I named them Faith and Hope. They are pure love. It was just last month that one of them was extremely unwell and I was running pillar to post but now they both are doing fine. I was able to fulfill my long due dream of having my own furry babies,” shares Goenka.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out