Kranti Prakash Jha: Just want to do good roles, nothing else matters

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha says that after two seasons of Raktanchal he has been flooded with work but the bigger challenge was to filter out good projects and avoid being repetitive.

Kranti Prakash Jha recently wrapped his second OTT series in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The urge to perform and do content driven projects is exceptionally high. Accha kaam hi karna hai be it a web series or film. I have grown up watching films on big screen, so I surely want to do films too but it’s no more ki yahi karna hai. I prefer listening to my heart and follow it,” says the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, who recently wrapped the series Laal Batti in Lucknow.

Jha agrees it’s tough to say no to work. “Earlier, the challenge was to get work and now it’s to say no but I do that without being disrespectful. After Raktanchal, everyone wanted to cast me in a similar character like that of Vijay Singh’s, so I had to refuse. You can’t do that same thing in every project. Now, I have started believing that what’s destined for you will come your way. My only criterion is that I should connect with the role rest nothing matters. Also, I have started blindly believing what my mother always says ‘Huiye wahi to Ram rachi rakha’ so I don’t overthink at all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To keep himself engaged Jha is working on his craft. “No one wants to remain without work! Every morning mujhe bahut zor se acting aati hai but you have to be mindful. So, when I am not acting, I work on myself like I started going to akhara (desi gym), travel, write and connect with audience by sharing my thoughts.”

Jha is getting good feedback for his narrations.

“The trait of writing I probably inherited from my father (late DC Jha) who was literary figure. During the shoot of Bindiya in Lucknow, based on my experience, I started expressing on social media with series Ek Baat Kahun. I am getting amazing feedbacks and I feel blessed that I became the medium of God to bring a difference in someone’s life. Now, I am looking forward to writing a book and attending motivational talk shows in different cities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On shooting back-to-back two projects in Lucknow he says, “Last year, I shot for the web-series Bindiya which I believe will stream in 2-3 months. This time, it was a dream come true for me to work with Prakash (Jha) sir. Any actor who is from Bihar (Begusarai) has a dream to work with sir. I too had this wish, but it took 10-12 years to come true. Besides, Raktanchal-3 is being written and now it is up to the platform, so let’s see.”