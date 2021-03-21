Amol Parashar: I still know that some people who deserve more but have less right now
The conversations in the showbiz world have evidently tilted towards how OTT has helped provide a pretty much level playing field for actors in recent times. Actor Amol Parashar, however, feels it is rather too early to arrive at such conclusions.
“It is still not perfect but it is always a process. So, I think it has definitely been a step in that direction. It (OTT) has made things better if not perfect,” he reasons and goes on to explain, “I still know there are a lot of talented people waiting for an opportunity. I still know that some people who deserve more have less right now. But of course, it is better than what it was say maybe five years ago.”
And Parashar hopes for things to keep getting better by moving in the direction where talent and content weigh over everything else.
“I hope we push it in that direction and not the other way. We have to make sure that we are telling honest stories and not getting into star system and all of that,” he asserts.
The 34-year-old, best known for his shows Tripling and the 2020 web film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, says he does not see the OTT platforms getting entangled in the traditional star system.
“When more famous people are coming, they are coming with the knowledge that OTT is different. And the kind of stuff that they are choosing, they are also excited about it. I feel for them also because they also didn’t get a chance to play certain kind of characters and be part of stories owing to the fact that the mathematics of films is different from what it is on the web,” he notes.
Citing the example of actor Manoj Bajpayee’s web show The Family Man, he says, “He is getting to show what he can do... beyond the serious stuff. So, right now, the decisions are still interesting and coming from a place of creativity. If that goes away. which it can, then we might say that is a problem.”
