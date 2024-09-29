Menu Explore
Anubhav Sinha addresses IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy in his trademark, no-nonsense style. Here’s what he said

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Sep 29, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Anubhav Sinha reacted to the uproar surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which prompted the OTT platform to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the show.

Anubhav Sinha's latest series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has been in the limelight for many reasons. Inspite of the praise for the show and the performances, the show caused controversy with how the series presented the five terrorists based on the real-life tragedy. In a new interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India, Anubhav shared that he sees the controversy as ‘gobar (cow dung).’ (Also read: Anubhav Sinha breaks silence on the failure of his last two films Bheed, Anek: ‘Discourages you from making more movies’)

Vijay Varma played the lead in Anubhav Sinha's first series.
What Anubhav said

During the chat, when Anubhav was asked about the reception to his first series IC 814: The Kandahar Attack, he said, “Do chakravado ke beech mein hu, ek mein bahoot saari mohabbat hain, ek main bahoot saara gobar hain. Toh mohabbat aur gobar ke beech mein phasa hua hoon (I am stuck between two extremes. On one side there is a lot of love and on the other side there is cow dung. So I am in-between).”

‘All that remains is hard work’

When asked if he felt responsible for the controversy, he went on to say in Hindi, "No, I don’t take myself that seriously. I just want to do my job with absolute sincerity and hard work. I wouldn’t have taken this on had I not been in love with the story. I loved it, that’s why I did it. All that remains is hard work, and the rest is up to the universe. The universe is both destructive and constructive…”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack courted controversy after its release on August 29. The show has been accused of ‘whitewashing’ the events leading to the hijack. Netflix agreed to update the series' disclaimer to mention the real names of the hijackers after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry met them over the allegations of misrepresentation of facts.

