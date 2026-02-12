Anurag Kashyap wept after watching Kohrra season 2, calls Mona Singh’s performance ‘cathartic’: Unmistakably world class

He also thanked Netflix India for "letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu." "Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s characters and performances are so cathartic. By the last episode, I was weeping. You won’t believe that it’s directed by two first-time filmmakers. And kudos where it’s due, to the creatives of Netflix to allow it to just be and breathe," he added.

Anurag shared a poster of the show. He reviewed Kohrra season two and hailed Sudip. Anurag wrote, "Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first show runner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohraa. The story telling is peak, taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has showered praises on Sudip Sharma and his recent show Kohrra season two. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anurag revealed that he wept after watching the show. He also called the performances of Mona Singh and Barun Sobti "cathartic."

Anurag calls show world-class "Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world-class. Haven’t seen better writing in a long time. And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up (fingers crossed emoji)," he concluded.

All about Kohrra 2 The show returned on Netflix on Thursday with its second season. Kohrra features a new murder investigation, with Mona Singh as a cop. She stars alongside actor Barun Sobti, who reprises his season one character of Amarpal Jasjit Garundi. Sudip and Faisal Rahman have directed the episodes.

Kohrra season two also features Rannvijay Singha, Anuraag Arora, Pooja Bhamrah and Prayrak Menta in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sudip alongside Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.

The new season revolves around the murder of a woman found dead in her brother's barn. Mona's senior cop, Dhanwant Kaur, and Barun's Garundi try to chase the truth as the list of suspects grows and includes the woman's own NRI husband, played by Rannvijay Singha.