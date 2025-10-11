Aryan Khan admits facing resistance for certain scenes, jokes in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'The show is not for you'

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been in the news and on people’s minds ever since it released last month. The show has been Netflix’s most-watched in India every week since its release, even though some of the jokes and tracks have come under scanner for pushing the boundaries. Now, in his first interview ever, Aryan has admitted that he and his co-writers got notes for many scenes, but he took a stand. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Aryan Khan says he got notes for many scenes

The Ba***ds of Bollywood was written and created by Aryan along with his co-writers Manav Chauhan and Bilal Siddiqui. The series has been praised for satirising the Hindi film industry with potshots and inside jokes. In an interview with Variety, Aryan revealed, “We did get some notes on certain scenes where they were like, ‘Oh, this is too this, or this is too that,’ but then I took a stand. If you don’t like it, I mean, the show is not meant for you, or it is meant for you, but you might not like it, your 18-year-old kid might like it. Your uncle might like it who likes certain kinds of humour or certain kinds of jokes.”

‘Wanted to be self-deprecating, not disrespectful’

In the same interview, Aryan had earlier clarified that the creators were trying to joke on the industry from the inside, but never wanted to be disrespectful. “We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love. People were extremely sporting, and we also made an effort not to push boundaries in terms of being disrespectful, only being self-deprecating,” he said.

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is in the eye of a storm right now with a defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. The suit alleges that the show parodies Wankhede and maligns him. The Delhi High Court has issued summons to the makers in the case now.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles, along with cameos from several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Emraan Hashmi.