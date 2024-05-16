Banita Sandhu had a ‘Ton’ of fun shooting for Bridgerton season 3; drops behind-the-scenes pics

From her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s October to her surprising role as Miss Malhotra in season 3 of the Netflix series Bridgerton, Banita Sandhu's career has been a fascinating journey for her fans. Now, she took to Instagram to share a note of gratitude, apart from behind-the-scenes pictures, sharing her journey with the show. (Also Read: Bridgerton season 3: Banita Sandhu makes her debut as Miss Malhotra; Twitter can't keep calm) Banita Sandhu wishes she could've kept her costumes from Bridgerton,

‘A wonderful experience’

Banita joked that she “had a Ton of fun” on the show while sharing the pictures. Thanking the makers, including Shonda Rhimes, for casting her, she wrote, “So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though.”

In the pictures she shared, she can be seen dressed in stunning Victorian outfits, even posing with some of her cast mates. One picture sees her reading a book, while a polaroid sees her getting ready for the role. She also shared a picture of Lady Whistledown’s papers.

About Bridgerton 3

Banita’s character is expected to bring in a new dynamic among the eligible bachelors in the ton. The third season focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. The couple goes from being friends to lovers over a course of eight episodes. Pictures and videos of Banita in the season are going viral on social media. Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s most popular series and is based on the books penned by Julia Quinn.

Banita in the news

Banita made headlines for her rumoured romance with Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon after they starred together in the music video With You. She also accompanied him to a preview event of his docu-series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. She also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account. She will soon star in Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2, the film will mark her debut in Telugu.