Before Twelve, enjoy 5 best Park Hyung-sik K-dramas on OTT that prove his versatility

Park Hyung-sik is one of the most beloved and versatile actors in South Korea. He has done multiple K-dramas which became hits. Recently, he has done Buried Hearts, where he received praise for his character, Dong-ju. After winning hearts in Buried Hearts, Hyung-sik is gearing up for another K-drama and this time it is a supernatural fantasy drama, Twelve. This K-drama revolves around 12 angels who take on human form to protect the Korean peninsula from evil spirits. The series also stars Ma Dong-seok and Seo In-guk, among others. Twelve will be available on Disney+ and Indian audience can expect it on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 23, 2025. Park Hyung-sik in Twelve

Ahead of the release of Twelve K-drama, stream the other 5 best K-dramas of Park Hyung-sik on OTTplay Premium that will make you fall in love with him more.

5 Park Hyung-sik K-dramas to watch

Buried Hearts is about Seo Dong-ju, played by Park Hyung-sik, who hacks into a huge political fund to save himself, but loses his memory after a near-fatal attack.The story centers on his revenge against those who tried to silence him and his fight to recover the stolen money, which is now lost. The series also stars Heo Jun-ho and Yeom Jang-seon among others.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth revolves around the Silla Kingdom, where an elite group of young warriors known as Hwarang explore their passion, friendship, love, and growth amidst the political turmoil of the kingdom. The main cast includes Park Seo-joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung-sik, among others. In the K-drama, Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V also played a key role as Han Sung.

Strong Girl Bong-soon is a romantic comedy-fantasy drama about Do Bong-soon. She is born with superhuman strength and the series shows her relationships with a gaming company CEO and her childhood friend. The K-drama stars Park Hyung-sik as the CEO and Park Bo-young as Bong-soon.

The Heirs is a story about the lives of wealthy high school students, especially the love story of Kim Tan, the heir to a large organization, and Cha Eun-sang, the daughter of his family's housekeeper. The series explores themes of love, friendship, and rivalry among underprivileged young people. It stars Park Hyung-sik in a pivotal role as Jo Myung-soo. It also features Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye.

Soundtrack #1 is about two best friends, Han Seon-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Lee Eun-soo (Han So-hee), who have known each other for two decades. When songwriter Eun-soo struggles to write a song about unrequited love, she asks her close friend, Seon-woo, to stay with her for two weeks to help her find inspiration. As they collaborate on the song, their close friendship begins to turn the lines into something more romantic.