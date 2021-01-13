IND USA
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary

Bhavana Pandey says getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST

She has been known as Chunky Panday’s wife and Ananya Panday’s mum, but after her reality TV series debut, Bhavana Pandey has got her own fan following, something that she’s very pleased with.

“My Instagram DMs used to be full of messages like, ‘Ma’am, I’m a big fan of Ananya or Chunky but now those messages are, ‘Ma’am, we loved you’. That’s the change that has happened,” shares Bhavana.

However, she is quick to admit that getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.

“I was very apprehensive. It sounded very exciting and fun — in your mid 40s you suddenly get an opportunity like this — but I wasn’t sure if I should I put myself out there. I’ve been a VJ and model in my early 20s but that age was different. Now, I’m in my 40s, I’m Chunky’s wife and Ananya and Rysa’s mother. Suddenly putting myself out there for the world to judge you was a little scary,” she confesses.

Other than Bhavana, the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of her three friends — Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor and Sohail Khan respectively.

“The four of us have been friends for a very long time and having them around made the apprehensions slowly go away,” she adds.

Asked if this means the beginning of more on-screen ventures and even acting, and she quips, “Acting is a big no-no because that’s not my priority, and I know I’ll not be able to act to save my life. Two actors are enough in the family.”

While the show has received mixed response and even been trolled by some, Bhavana isn’t perturbed. In fact, she has seen trolling at very close quarters in her life when it comes to her daughter, Ananya.

“Initially, it used to affect me a lot. I used to feel very hurt, more than Chunky and Ananya. I wondered why they’re doing it. It’s unnecessary and get too much, especially making comments on Ananya or any other young girl or boy about their body, face, appearance, is horrible and unacceptable. I agree they’re actors and should be open to criticism, but it should be constructive and meaningful. That’s where it has gone toxic,” she concludes.

